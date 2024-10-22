Whittier Trust Co. Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after acquiring an additional 54,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $157,187,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $251.23 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $179.11 and a 12-month high of $253.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.17 and a 200-day moving average of $225.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

