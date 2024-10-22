Whittier Trust Co. Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

