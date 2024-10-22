Whittier Trust Co. Has $8.80 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.63.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $218.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $699.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.09 and a 200-day moving average of $205.99. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

