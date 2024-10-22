Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in CSX by 149.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in CSX by 559.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in CSX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $867,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.61.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

