Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 10.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 98,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company stock opened at $407.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.26. The company has a market cap of $112.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $420.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

