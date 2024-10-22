Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in WD-40 by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WDFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WD-40 from $303.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $258.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.40. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $203.10 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.88%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

