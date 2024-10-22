Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Chubb alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 44.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,933,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63,891 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Chubb by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,679,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,663,000 after purchasing an additional 104,986 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 14.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,881 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $297.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $205.64 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.