Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 466 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $376.18 per share, with a total value of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,810.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,655,284.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $392.12 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.13 and a 52-week high of $401.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Casey’s General Stores

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.