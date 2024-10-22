Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average is $93.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.01 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

