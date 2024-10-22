Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $27.03 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after purchasing an additional 501,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after purchasing an additional 495,879 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,122,772,000 after acquiring an additional 629,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after acquiring an additional 743,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after acquiring an additional 126,889 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $150.84 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $275.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

