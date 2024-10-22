Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $29.32 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $29,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $495.42 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $478.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.57.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

