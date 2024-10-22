Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 69.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 174.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PLNT opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average is $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $85.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The business had revenue of $300.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $497,153.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,549.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLNT

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.