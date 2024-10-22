Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POR. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 4.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 104,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Portland General Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

NYSE:POR opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $49.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 76.63%.

In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at $688,902.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at $688,902.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,816. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,486 shares of company stock valued at $262,153. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

