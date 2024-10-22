Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 459 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $468.83 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $439.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,666.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,362 shares of company stock worth $12,688,945. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDS. Evercore ISI began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

