Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $302,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 28,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.9% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IWD opened at $191.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.86. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $193.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

