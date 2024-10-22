Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 55.7% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 8.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $11,237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $21,405,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $1,637,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $159.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a PE ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.28. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

