Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,525 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Wingstop by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,273,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $833,026,000 after acquiring an additional 101,917 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 36.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,860,000 after acquiring an additional 161,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wingstop by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 284.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,957,000 after acquiring an additional 283,412 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $368.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.12, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.63. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.74 and a 52-week high of $433.86.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares in the company, valued at $36,152.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

