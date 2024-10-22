Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,458 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

