Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,196 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 28,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $131.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.34 and its 200 day moving average is $136.33. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 106.36%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

