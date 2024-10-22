Whittier Trust Co. Sells 374 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 231.0% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Embree Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 73,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $332.29 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.54 and a 52 week high of $334.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.36.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

