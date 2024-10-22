Whittier Trust Co. Sells 5,735 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,762 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.9% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.63 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average is $77.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

