Whittier Trust Co. Sells 6,329 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 56,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 15,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 765.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 49,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 43,730 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of BMY opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

