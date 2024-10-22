William Blair Has Negative Outlook for Allstate Q3 Earnings

Get Allstate alerts:

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allstate in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $15.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s FY2024 earnings at $15.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALL. Barclays initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.44.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $192.64 on Monday. Allstate has a 1 year low of $121.70 and a 1 year high of $198.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.96. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Allstate by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $5,583,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

