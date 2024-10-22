William Blair Has Optimistic Outlook of TRV FY2024 Earnings

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $18.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.25. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.74 EPS.

TRV has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.16.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

TRV stock opened at $259.70 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 356.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,589,000 after acquiring an additional 678,241 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $88,190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,324,000 after acquiring an additional 230,612 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,348,000 after acquiring an additional 196,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.