William Blair Issues Negative Estimate for PAL Earnings

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note issued on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Proficient Auto Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Proficient Auto Logistics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.69 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PAL. Raymond James lowered their price target on Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Proficient Auto Logistics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

PAL opened at $8.90 on Monday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $21.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In related news, Director James B. Gattoni purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter valued at $14,446,000. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $5,220,000.

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

