William Blair Reduces Earnings Estimates for ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note issued on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.92. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $62.59 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,912,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,314,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,125,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,987,000 after acquiring an additional 183,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,539,000 after purchasing an additional 103,059 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 55.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,264,000 after purchasing an additional 573,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 927,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

