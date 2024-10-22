WJ Interests LLC Invests $210,000 in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,439 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Zions Bancorporation, National Association comprises 0.1% of WJ Interests LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 4,993,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,003,000 after purchasing an additional 929,251 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 905,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,761,000 after purchasing an additional 563,889 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 433,513 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 376,549 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION stock opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 39.52%.

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.28.

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,243.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,109,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,243.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

