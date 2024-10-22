WJ Interests LLC Invests $388,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Walmart accounts for about 0.2% of WJ Interests LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,901 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.96.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

