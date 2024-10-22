Zacks Research Forecasts Accenture’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Accenture in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $12.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Accenture from $376.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.18.

Accenture Stock Down 0.2 %

Accenture stock opened at $376.03 on Monday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $235.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 507.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 267.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,866,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,566,411.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 5,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,899,689.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,490,266.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,866,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,566,411.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,548 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,838. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 54.21%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

