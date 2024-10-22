Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of Timken Q4 Earnings

Get Timken alerts:

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Timken in a research note issued on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TKR. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

Timken stock opened at $85.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. Timken has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $94.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.13.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Timken by 1,905.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Timken by 64.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,263.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

