Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for X Earnings

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of United States Steel in a report issued on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Glj Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $38.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.87.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 339.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

