Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for PDCO Earnings

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a report released on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ FY2027 earnings at $2.70 EPS.
Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.
PDCO stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 201.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,376.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.
Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.
