Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for PDCO Earnings

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a report released on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ FY2027 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

PDCO stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 201.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,376.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

