Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research note issued on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASB. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $22.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $546,564.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,353.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $165,089.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,254.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $546,564.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,353.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,835 shares of company stock valued at $757,214 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 86.4% during the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Associated Banc by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,402,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

