Zacks Research Predicts Lower Earnings for Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $7.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.39 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.62.

NYSE:MRK opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.34 billion, a PE ratio of 118.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.80 and a 52-week high of $134.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 567,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,469,000 after purchasing an additional 340,168 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 328,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,337,000 after purchasing an additional 150,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

