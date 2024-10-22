Zacks Research Weighs in on Newmont’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.79 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NGT. Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$68.00.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NGT opened at C$79.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$39.96 and a 52 week high of C$81.11.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.342 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -35.62%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

