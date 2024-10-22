Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $68.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -91.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.74 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $39,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,310.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,310.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,983.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,999 shares of company stock worth $11,780,363 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

