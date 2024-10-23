1,114 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $253.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $179.11 and a 52-week high of $253.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

