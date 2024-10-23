12,045 Shares in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Bought by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $63,269,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $42,337,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6,875.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,605,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,426 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $22,125,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $20,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AHR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $26.77.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

