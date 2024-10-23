13,508 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Acquired by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.