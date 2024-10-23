160,626 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,000. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 78.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 794.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGE opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.