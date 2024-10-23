160,626 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,000. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 78.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 794.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ESGE opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
