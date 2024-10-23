350 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 942,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Snap-on by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,815,000 after acquiring an additional 280,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Snap-on by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,686,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,940. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,598 shares of company stock worth $10,461,986 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $323.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.01. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $330.51.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.29%.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

