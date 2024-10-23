3,644 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 327.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $285.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $293.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

