3,903 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.