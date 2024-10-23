42,880 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Unilever by 1,866.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,451,000 after buying an additional 2,027,221 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 107.1% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 249.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,136 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 598.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,301,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,145,000 after purchasing an additional 911,443 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

