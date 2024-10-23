64 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,596,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 137.6% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,998,000 after acquiring an additional 179,543 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AutoZone by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 203,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,641,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AutoZone by 564.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,338,000 after buying an additional 129,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,684,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,046.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,177.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,134.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,007.80. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $46.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,634.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,202.71.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

