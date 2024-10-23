658 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 658 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 66.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $348,206,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 39.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,005,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,534 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $110,321,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 56.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,123,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $308,878,000 after acquiring an additional 403,958 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.52.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $314.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $226.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.34.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,998 shares of company stock worth $9,935,493 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.