8,058 Shares in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Acquired by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $27.19.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

