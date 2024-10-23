9,900 Shares in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Purchased by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $300,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $761,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

SPYI opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

