Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,502 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.41% of CyberArk Software worth $50,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CYBR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.04.

Shares of CYBR opened at $299.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.68. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $308.63.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

