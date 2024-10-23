Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Decreased by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Shares of GOOG opened at $166.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

